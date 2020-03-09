ALTON - Marilyn Norton and Ellen Saville receive Lifetime Service Awards in the Center’s 50th year of operations The Board of Directors of Kreative Kids Learning Center honored two dedicated volunteers who have been instrumental contributors to the legacy of Alton Day Care & Learning Center/Kreative Kids Learning Center. Marilyn Norton served as a member of the Board of Directors during the center’s formative years.

She was one of several visionaries who recognized that women entering the workforce would need quality care for their children. Marilyn and her husband Don have been loyal supporters of the center for decades. Ellen Saville became associated with the center in the 1990’s when five of her grandchildren attended the center. As a mental health professional and a committed volunteer, Ellen joined the center Board and soon thereafter became President of the Board.

Ellen has led the organization through challenging times and incredible success for the last 20 years. Only a serious illness has temporarily sidelined her from her leadership role. Ellen has been the lifeblood and driving force that has enhanced the lives of thousands of children. It is with great appreciation that Marilyn Norton and Ellen Saville are revered with the first-ever Lifetime Service Awards.

