BELLEVILLE — Lifelong Belleville resident Eugenia Oelrich played an Illinois Lottery Red Ribbon Cash ticket and instantly won a top prize of $50,000.

Oelrich was at BP Food Mart, 1257 Lebanon Ave., in Belleville, buying a Powerball ticket, when the clerk suggested she also try the new Red Ribbon Cash game. She bought a ticket and took it home to scratch. “At first I thought I won $50, and then when I realized I actually won $50,000, I screamed!” She plans to spend her winnings on a new truck. BP Food Mart received a $500 bonus, 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

Red Ribbon Cash is the only instant game where 100 percent of the proceeds are dedicated to HIV/AIDS research, education and prevention. Since 2008, the Illinois Lottery has contributed more than $7.6 million to the fight against HIV/AIDS through the sale of this special instant ticket. Each Red Ribbon Cash ticket costs $3. Of the three top prizes of $50,000 available, one has not been claimed. For more information, please visit illinoislottery.com .

About Illinois Lottery

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $19 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.

