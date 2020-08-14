JERSEYVILLE - Pastor Matt Heck announces the opening of an all-new eLearning Center at LifechurchX for students in the Jerseyville community whose parents work outside the home. This no-cost program will be run from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM every Friday beginning August 28 and serve students from elementary through high school grade levels.

Pastor Matt said, “We’re excited to help parents return to work and students get the assistance they need to meet their educational goals. We are currently investing in new IT equipment and internet access upgrades to provide each student with their own, personal workstation where they can use their school laptops and confidently work on their lessons with oversight from church and community volunteers. We are also seeking direction from the Jersey County Health Department to ensure the safety and well-being of all the kids and volunteers who will be participating in making this program a success.”

Conditions are being evaluated daily on a state and local level; therefore, the possibility of changes to this program will be subject to the direction received by those officials. At this time, the commitment is for the eLearning Center to be operational for the entire first quarter of the school year. As the second quarter approaches, the leadership team at LifechurchX will reevaluate the need and the availability of our volunteer resources to determine how to either continue or conclude the program at that time.

To meet the current recommended guidelines, attendance will initially be limited to 50 students; but the church is open to creatively adjusting those parameters, should urgent needs arise. The eLearning Center at LifechurchX is an all-day program, so parents are asked to provide a brown-bag lunch for their kids each day.

Student registration for this program is required. Volunteer opportunities are also available, following a clear background check. Details and registration details can be found on the church’s website at LifechurchX.com.

