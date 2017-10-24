ALTON - A once-abandoned storefront has new life in the Alton Square Mall.

After closing earlier this year, the Hallmark Store has reopened under slightly new management. Jan's Hallmark, based from Granite City has taken the reigns of the store, and enjoyed a soft opening on Oct. 21. For the next two weeks, the store will continue to gather inventory and grow until a grand opening event can occur in early November.

Retail Manager Eric Tschannen said the store is already gearing for the Holiday Season, with more than 400 Christmas ornaments set to be available by the grand opening. He said enough inventory has come to allow a soft opening for shoppers to browse an ever-growing selection of merchandise.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said he had heard the store was returning to the mall soon, and in previous interviews with Riverbender.com said he has faith in the mall's current owners, the Hull Group, and its ability to bring life back into it, despite national trends.

Demolition of the former Macy's Department Store building is set to take place later this year, which will open more space for businesses facing Homer Adams Parkway. Future investment in the mall by Hull Group may also include a much-needed Alton movie theater, according to the group's plans released in spring 2017.

Do you believe the Alton Square Mall has a brighter future ahead? Yes No Only time will tell that one

More like this: