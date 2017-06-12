Lieutenant Governor Sanguinetti Commends Scott Air Force Base’s 100 Years of Service at Centennial Air Show Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE - Lt. Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti attended the Scott Air Force Base Centennial Air Show and Open House today, joining Col. Laura Lenderman and Lt. Col. Matthew Getty. The following statement can be attributed to the Lt. Governor: Article continues after sponsor message “Today we commemorate and honor Scott Air Force Base’s 100 years of distinguished service to our country. Throughout the last century, this base has had an incredible impact on the security of our nation and the economy of our state. The Centennial Air Show and Open House offers the community an opportunity to come together, celebrate the impressive legacy of Scott Air Force Base, and look forward to its future growth and success.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending