EAST ALTON – The combined Rivers of Illinois Coordinating Council, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, held its quarterly meeting at Lewis and Clark Community College’s National Great Rivers Research and Education Center Field Station, Nov. 20.

The council, composed of members of the public, state agency personnel, business representatives and representatives of river-related not-for-profit organizations, was created by state statute.

Article continues after sponsor message

The council reviews activities and programs related to the rivers and watersheds of Illinois and makes recommendations in order to enhance the ecology and economy of the rivers of Illinois.

“NGRREC plays an important role on this council, providing a voice to the scientific community and helping to make sure river policy is backed by sound science for a more sustainable Mississippi River,” said NGRREC Field Station Manager Ted Kratschmer. “NGRREC was happy to host the meeting and provide an opportunity for the Lt. Governor and partners across the state to see and experience NGRREC’s research facilities and offer the support of our scientists and educators to enhance the state’s rivers.”

National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC?)

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, NGRREC is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities. To learn more about NGRREC, visit www.ngrrec.org.

More like this: