VENICE - In honor of Labor Day, Lieutenant Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti joined Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) Acting Director Joe Beyer on Wednesday in commending the accomplishments of workers at Becker Iron & Metal, Inc.

“Today, we celebrate the hard-working men and women who contribute so much to the success of industry within our State,” said IDOL Acting Director Beyer. “It is with great pride that Illinois is home to an employer like Becker Iron & Metal.”

Lieutenant Governor Sanguinetti and IDOL Acting Director Beyer met with Becker employees and toured the facilities. Becker was chosen for this year’s Labor Day event for their commitment to workplace safety and their record of promoting the wellbeing of their employees.

“One of Illinois’ best assets is its workforce,” Lieutenant Governor Sanguinetti said. “Our Administration has made it a priority to attract and retain high-paying, high-quality jobs in Illinois. I am hopeful other employers will follow Becker’s lead in putting employees first.”

Becker Iron & Metal is a family-owned, 4th-generation company, servicing the scrap metal industry for over 100 years. It is also the first scrap metal recycling company to receive the OSHA Safety & Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) award in the State of Illinois.

