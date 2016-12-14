The initiative provides free Internet access to 17 school districts in Illinois

CHICAGO - Lieutenant Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti joined Sprint today to announce an expansion of the ConnectED program, which provides free Internet access to 17 schools districts in Illinois.

The announcement was made this morning at West Leyden High School in Northlake. Joining the Lieutenant Governor at the announcement were Jim Mills, Sprint President of Illinois and Wisconsin, Nick Polyak, Superintendent of Leyden High School District, and two students from the district.

“Without internet access, millions of children, especially minority students living in low-income communities, would be left behind. This is an important step to close the digital divide,” said Lieutenant Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti. “Thank you to Sprint for their leadership and generosity in helping us close that divide.”

ConnectEd is a White House initiative launched in 2013 to help schools throughout the country get free access to the Internet. Last year, Sprint provided $3 million in free broadband service. This year, Sprint expanded its donation to $8 million, benefiting 4,200 students in Illinois.

These are the school districts that will benefit from Sprint’s donations: Leyden High School District 212, Hillside School District 93, Maine Township High School District 207, Township High School District 214, Glenbard Township High Schools District 87, Herscher CUSD2, La Grange District 105, Schaumburg Community Consolidated District 54, Consolidated High School District 230, Wheaton Warrenville CUSD 200, Kildeer Countryside CCSD 96, East Alton-Wood River SD 14, Community High School District 99, Huntley Community School District 158, Elmhurst CUSD 205, Skokie School District 73.5, and Oak Park & River Forest SD 20.

