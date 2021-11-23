EDWARDSVILLE – Liberty Middle School eighth grade language arts teacher and technology trainer Emily Kobler has been selected as one of Emerson’s 2021 Excellence in Teaching Award recipients.

She is among more than 80 teachers from across the St. Louis metropolitan area who are being recognized this year through the program as examples of truly outstanding educational excellence.

“I am so honored and thankful to receive this award,” said Kobler. “It was a surprise to receive it because I didn’t know that I had been nominated. I don’t know that I am any more deserving than my fellow teachers in District 7, however, as all of the teachers here are so good at collaborating and supporting each other. Our ultimate goal is to educate and help our students grow and no one is able to do that independently. The entire team is necessary and needed.”

The Emerson Excellence in Teaching Awards, now in its 32nd year, is one of the St. Louis region’s most recognized teacher recognition programs. Emerson proudly sponsors this program as a way of helping the St. Louis community express their collective admiration and gratitude for their dedication to teaching the area’s students.

“When I hear the phrase “Excellence in Teaching,” the first name that comes to mind is Mrs. Emily Kobler,” said Liberty Middle School principal Dr. Allen Duncan. “Mrs. Kobler, in all ways, personifies the definition of an excellent teacher. First and foremost, she has a gift for building relationships. She has a fantastic knack for connecting with all of her students. She also understands that she needs to meet each student where they are, always building on their strengths and nurturing progress on areas they need to improve. Mrs. Kobler takes pride in her commitment to her relationships with all of her students, which are so strong that they have resulted in life-long relationships with her students and their families.”

Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton echoes Duncan sentiments.

“Emily exemplifies what it means to be an excellent educator and is truly deserving of this honor. Her commitment to our students is evident every day and we are extremely grateful to have Emily in District 7.”

Kobler has spent 24 of her 25 years of teaching in District 7, having also taught 4th-8th grades at Columbus Elementary, Albert Cassens Elementary, Woodland Elementary and Liberty.

“I love inspiring and motiving students to take independent steps towards pursuing their goals. That student ‘lightbulb moment’ is the most exhilarating feeling as a teacher,” she said. “It’s such an amazing feeling to know that I had a small part in helping a student achieve the great things they were born to do.”

In recognition of her honor, Kobler received an engraved crystal apple from Tiffany & Co., along with other additional tokens of appreciation from Emerson.

Photo: From left to right, Liberty Middle School Principal Allen Duncan, Board of Education President John McDole, Emily Kobler and District #7 Superintendent Patrick Shelton.

