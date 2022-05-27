EDWARDSVILLE - Liberty Middle School eighth-grader A’lon Garrett is an incredible young artist. Recently, she produced a masterpiece painting on a bare wall in the school that demonstrates even in these sometimes difficult times, everyone is better together.

Liberty Middle School Principal Allen Duncan said one day, young A'lon was meeting with one of his related services staff members, and she noticed that the wall was bare.

"I asked her if she wanted to make the wall her canvas, thinking she’d say no," Principal Duncan said. "I was wrong, she said yes. Three days later, she provided the sketch that she wanted to be painted for my approval. I then told her to go to Sherwin Williams and pick out all of the supplies that she would need.

"First thing Monday morning, she provided me with all of the paint colors, brushes, and tape that she was going to need. Now the ball was in my court, and I knew that I couldn’t let her down. I purchased all of the supplies, and over the last month during the activity period, and after school, she worked on her masterpiece.

"It turned out better than I ever could have imagined, and it’s so powerful. In the climate of the world today, this painting will always be a reminder that we are better together.

"I’m so grateful for A’lon and her vision. Every time I pass that wall, I will think about A’lon Garrett."

