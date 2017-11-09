EDWARDSVILLE - Members of the Edwardsville Liberty Middle School cheerleaders collected and donated 96 coats and 27 hats, gloves and scarves for Riverbend Head Start & Family Services Coats for Kids campaign. The campaign benefits families in need in Madison County.

The cheerleaders are: (L to R) Zoey Grandlund, Mackenzie Petry, Kayla Zacheis, Ellie Hughes, Katelyn Zacheis, Julia Hantla, Olivia Szedlar, Mackenzie Foiles, Morgan Asbury, Camryn Mills. Front Center- Ella Reed.

 