EDWARDSVILLE - Lincoln and Liberty softball teams are doing their part for the Got Your Six Support Dogs organization.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, Lincoln and Liberty softball teams and coaches hosted a fund-raiser for Got Your Six Support Dogs at the EHS Sports Complex and raised $1,064 in donations and merchandise sales for the organization.

Got Your Six Support Dogs is a registered 501c3 non-profit that supports veterans and first-responders who have risked their lives to serve our country. Got You Six Support Dogs is committed to provide specialized service dogs to veterans suffering from PTSD, Trumatic brain injury, and/or sexual trauma.

The Got Your Six Support Dogs organization trains and places service dogs with veterans and first-responders at zero cost to the recipient. Their mission is to help these men and women regain their lives through the healing power of dogs. The group's hope is a four-legged word. For more, see gotyoursixsupport dogs.com

