Various athletes from Alton Middle School, both Edwardsville Liberty and Lincoln Middle Schools and East St. Louis Lincoln Junior High all had great performances in the Illinois Elementary School Association state track meets held over the weekend at the Eastside Centre in East Peoria.

In Class 4A seventh-grade girls, Edwardsville Liberty was second with 35 points. Alton's eighth-grade girls finished third with 36 points in Class 4A.

In the eighth-grade girls' results, East St. Louis Lincoln finished in a tie for 15th in Class 3A with 12 points, while Carlinville was in a multi-team tie for 37th with three points and Jersey Community was in a multi-team tie for 45th with two points.

In the seventh grade boys Class 3A, Piasa Southwestern scored 13 points to finish in a tie for 14th and East St. Louis Lincoln and Roxana both scored five points to finish in a four-way tie for 33rd, while in the first-ever Class 4A meet, Edwardsville Lincoln came in fifth with 23 points, Granite City Coolidge tied for 11th with 16 points, East St. Louis Clark finished in a tie for 14th with 14 points, Edwardsville Liberty tied for 20th with 10 points and Alton placed 22nd with nine points.

In the eighth-grade boys results, East St. Louis Lincoln came in a three-way tie for seventh with 17 points in Class 3A, while Jersey Community was in a three-way tie for 48th with two points. In Class 4A, Edwardsville Lincoln tied for eighth, scoring 21 points, while Edwardsville Liberty tied for 21st with 10 points, with Coolidge finishing in a four-way deadlock for 30th with five points and Alton Middle tied for 34th with four points.

The seventh grade Class 3A girls results saw Carlinville finish in a multi-team tie for 23rd with eight points, while Roxana placed in a multi-team tie for 47th with two points each. In Class 4A Edwardsville Liberty came in second with 36 points, while Coolidge was in a multi-team tie for 21st with eight points, Alton was 26th with 7.5 points, East St. Louis Clark was in a three-way tie for 31st with five points and Edwardsville Lincoln placed in a four-way tie for 40th with two points.

In the eighth grade Class 4A girls results, Rayna Raglin of Alton won the 100 meters with a time of 12.86 seconds and also finished second in the 200 meters, having a time of 26.74 seconds. In the 4x100 meter relay, Edwardsville Lincoln came in third at 53.74 seconds, while Alton's 4x200 meter relay team came in second with a time of 1:52.72, with the Edwardsville Lincoln 4x400 meter team also coming in second, their time being 4:21.55. In the high jump, Edwardsville Lincoln's Grace Oertle was eighth, clearing four feet, nine inches, Raglin won her third event of the day in the long jump, going 18 feet, seven-and-a-quarter inches, with Adara Martin of Liberty coming in fifth at 16 feet even, Joi Story of Edwardsville Lincoln was fifth in the shot put with a toss of 29 feet, six-and-three-quarters inches, with Story winning the discus throw with a distance of 104 feet, eight inches, with Liberty's Jayla Gathing second at 98 feet, nine inches and Story's teammate Marley Fox third at 89 feet, six inches.

In the individual results in seventh grade Class 3A boys, Southwestern's Kaden Matuska was seventh in the 100 meters at 13.05 seconds, while Jaidon Pelly of East St. Louis Lincoln came in fourth in the 110 meter hurdles at 17.49 seconds.

In the relays, Southwestern placed third in the 4x100 meters at 51.49 seconds, with Roxana coming in fourth in the 4x200 meters at 1:51.89. Southwestern came in sixth in the 4x400 meters at 4:14.34.

In the field events, Cameron Bryant of Southwestern was seventh in the long jump, going 17 feet, one-quarter inch.

In seventh grade boys Class 4A, Kaden Wilson of Edwardsville Lincoln was third in the 400 meters at 57.92 seconds, while in the 800 meters, Landon Harris of Coolidge was second at 2:11.00 and also came in second in the 1,600 meters at 4:57.80.

In the relay races, Edwardsville Lincoln came in second in the 4x100 meters at 50.79 seconds, with Liberty winning the 4x200 meters at 1:45.81, with Clark coming in second at 1:48.14. Clark's 4x400 meter team took seventh at 4:15.12.

The field events saw Edwardsville Lincoln's Aiden Bennett finish fourth in the long jump, going 17 feet, 10.25 inches, then finish fifth in the shot put, tossing 35 feet, seven-and-three-quarters inches, with Alton's Donovan Ducey placing sixth at 35 feet, seven inches. Ducey finished third in the discus with a toss of 114 feet, four inches.

In Class 3A in the seventh grade girls, Elizabeth Clouse of Roxana was seventh in the 100 meter hurdles, coming in with a time of 18.03 seconds, while Carlinville's Peyton Harding was second in the shot put, throwing 27 feet. 10-and-a-half inches.

In seventh grade girls Class 4A, KoKo Evans of Alton came in fourth in the 100 meters with a time of 13.60 seconds, while Sophie Shapiro of Liberty won the 400 meters at 1:01.85, then won the 100 meter hurdles at 15.90 seconds, with Khloe Allen of Coolidge second at 16.10 seconds.

In the relay races, Liberty was fourth in the 4x100 meters with a time of 55.58 seconds and Clark finished sixth at 55.86 seconds. Liberty's 4x200 meter team came in fourth at 1:56.38, then the 4x400 meter team was fifth at 4:31.78, while Edwardsville Lincoln was seventh at 4:33.64. In the field events, Evans finished in a tie with Emma Novotny of Manhattan in the high jump, both going over at four feet, nine inches, sharing the points.

In the eighth grade Class 3A boys results, Joseple Fleming of East St. Louis Lincoln was fourth in the 100 meters at 12.23 seconds, while East St. Louis Lincoln was fifth in the 4x200 meter relay at 1:43.25. Dylan Burch of Jersey was seventh in the high jump, going over at five feet, eight inches.

In eighth grade Class 4A boys results, Ja'Ceon Blake of Alton was fifth in the 110 meter hurdles, coming in at 16.00 seconds, while Edwardsville Lincoln's 4x100 meter relay team finished third at 48.53 seconds, Antonio Dean of Coolidge was fourth in the high jump, clearing five feet. eight inches. In the shot put, Jeremiah Watters of Liberty came in fifth at 41 feet, one inch, while James McAdams of Edwardsville Lincoln was eighth at 39 feet, eight inches. Carter Whisenand of Edwardsville Lincoln came in second in the discus throw, having a toss of 131 feet, 10 inches, with Watters right behind in third at 131 feet, nine inches.

In Class 3A of the eighth grade girls, Ava Morgan of East St. Louis Lincoln was fifth in the 100 meters, coming in at 13.98 seconds. while Elyse Eldred of Carlinville had a time in the 100 meter hurdles of 17.75 seconds in coming in sixth. The East St. Louis Lincoln 4x200 meter relay team came in second with a time of 1:55.03, with the Jersey 4x400 meter team placing eighth, coming in at 4:37.56. In the high jump, Jersey's Hope Buttry was eighth in the event, clearing four feet, nine inches.

