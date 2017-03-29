ALTON - Liberty Bank’s tradition of supporting local high schools with their “3s For The Money” basketball promotion recently concluded for the 2016-17 season. This season marked the sixth year of the promotion and resulted in $3,060 being distributed to the five participating area high schools.

During the high school basketball season, the bank once again partnered with Alton High School, Civic Memorial High School, East Alton-Wood River High School and Marquette Catholic High School. In addition, Mississippi Valley Christian School joined the program this past season.

“The 3s program has allowed us another opportunity to serve our community, while enjoying high school hoops and providing some much needed funds to area schools. We’re pleased to have awarded over $15,000 to the participating high schools through this program over the years,” says Liberty Bank Vice President Bret Mayberry.

Each 3-point basket made by a varsity boys or girls player during home games earns $10 for the school. A tote board located in each gym tracks the total for each school. At conclusion of the season, Liberty Bank presented each school a check for their school’s winnings. The funds will be used by each of the participating schools for a worthy cause at their school. Civic Memorial led the way in 2016-17 by earning $1,250.

Article continues after sponsor message

The bank’s “3s For The Money” program also includes a 3-point half-time shooting competition, which selects one lucky fan for at each home game. The fan gets the opportunity to win up to $100 cash.

For additional information about Liberty Bank call 618-462-7000 or visit its website at www.bankliberty.com.