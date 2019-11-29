ALTON – Liberty Bank, A United Community Bank, welcomes Matthew Waters as its new Community President. Waters joins Liberty Bank with more than 15 years of experience in the financial industry. Matt is responsible for directing operations and strategy for Liberty Bank throughout Madison County. He succeeds Alan Schmale, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer with United Community Bank, as interim Community President after the retirement of Dale Blachford last November.

“After a thorough search for the right individual to lead Liberty Bank, Matt’s dedication to the community, his customers, and his family combined with his proven leadership skills and passion for building relationships made it clear to us he is the perfect fit,” states Todd Wise, President and CEO of United Community Bank.

“We appreciate Alan’s dedicated service this past year and the time it afforded us to find the right match in Matt for Liberty Bank and its communities.” "Madison County and Liberty Bank are strong. The opportunities in our communities are abundant and it’s only getting better to live and work right here at home,” states Waters. “With the help of a great team, the valued trust of our customers, and the strength of United Community Bank, I look forward to continuing to build upon the success of Liberty Bank. Born and raised in Alton and an alumnus of Marquette Catholic High School, Matthew remains actively involved in the community, currently serving on the school’s board of directors as well as the Alton Boys and Girls Club, and Riverbend CEO. He is a graduate of Quincy University where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Marketing and was a 2-time letter winner in both football and baseball. He and his wife, Lindsay, currently reside in Bethalto with their four children: Madelyn (11), William (9), Sophia (8), and Charlie (1). They spend most of their free time watching their children play sports including soccer, hockey, basketball, and baseball.

About Liberty Bank Liberty Bank, headquartered in Alton, Illinois, was founded by area businessmen in 1994. Expanding to Godfrey in 1997 and Bethalto in 2006, it has since grown to include a total of four locations serving Madison County. Liberty Bank is a United Community Bank. For more information, visit bankliberty.com. 2 About United

Community Bank United Community Bank is headquartered in Chatham, Illinois. It is an employee-owned regional bank with roots dating back to 1907, when Farmer’s State Bank was established in Greenfield, IL. In 1973, a local group invested in Farmer's State Bank with the goal of delivering the ultimate in customer service while continuing to welcome other banks in central, southern, and western Illinois into the United Community Bank family. Today, United Community Banks operate 46 locations in 23 communities. For more information, visit ucbbank.com.

