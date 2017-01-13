ALTON – The area ice storm forced postponement of Saturday's scheduled Liberty Bank Great Rivers Shootout girls basketball showcase to Monday and a revision of the schedule.

The event was to have taken place beginning Saturday morning at Alton's Redbird Nest with a seven-game card involving teams from both sides of the Mississippi River and a team from Tennessee, but after Alton schools were closed Friday and all weekend events postponed or canceled, AHS officials went to work revising the schedule.

The shootout will now begin at 11 a.m. Monday with a five-game card; the gates will open at 10 a.m.

Here is the revised schedule for the shootout; the second team listed will be the home team for the game:

Article continues after sponsor message

11 a.m. - Festus, Mo., vs. Jersey

12:30 p.m. - Belleville East vs. Incarnate Word (St. Louis)

2 p.m. - Alton vs. Francis Howell (St. Louis)

3:30 p.m. - Hardin-Calhoun vs. St. Joseph's (St. Louis)

5 p.m. - Washington, Mo., vs. Civic Memorial

More like this: