ALTON - Liberty Bank President Dale Blachford presents a $25,000 contribution for the Gordon Moore Park Restoration Project to Alton Mayor Brant Walker. Also included in the photo are GMP Restoration Committee members Bob Ramsey, Amy Orban, Alton Parks & Recreation Director Michael Haynes and Liberty Bank Board Members P.J. Jun, Wiley Davis and Mark Darr. The Park Restoration Project is currently in process with more details at www.prideincorporated.org.

