MURRAY, Ky. – SIUE volleyball dropped a five-set road match for the second straight day, falling to Murray State 26-24, 20-25, 26-24, 18-25, 15-13.

SIUE, 10-4 overall and 0-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference, outhit the Racers as a team (.217-.183). The Cougars, however, were edged in each of its three set losses by two points. Murray State improved to 11-4 overall and 2-0 in the OVC.

"We know what we need to improve on so we can get to work Monday," said SIUE Acting Head Coach Kendall Paulus.

SIUE's defense collected 80 digs, including a career-high 32 from libero Katie Shashack.

Article continues after sponsor message

"She passed really well and had good control of the back row," said Paulus. "She was a great leader for us back there."

Ashley Witt led the Cougars in kills with 17 followed by 16 from middle blocker Taylor Joens.

"Ashley moved the ball around really well. When she had a one on one, she took care of it," said Paulus. "And when we could get Taylor the ball that obviously worked well for us."

Rachel Guistino powered the Racers with 20 kills, including a key one to set up match point in set five.

The Cougars continue this road swing Wednesday with a 6 p.m. OVC match at Eastern Illinois.

More like this: