JERSEYVILLE - Senior Libby McCormick expects another great season with the Panthers' girls tennis team.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Last season, she qualified for state as an individual to go along with her doubles team Tessa Crawford and Elise Noble.

"I have pretty high expectations for this season because we've been working so hard since freshman year," McCormick said Tuesday afternoon following an exhibition match against Alton High School.

After heat and rain delayed the start of the season, she kicked things off by winning her singles match at AHS.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

For her dedication to the sport, Libby McCormick is a Sparklight Internet Athlete of the Month for the Panthers.

McCormick began playing tennis in the fourth grade. According to her, she attended private school growing up and wanted to experience sports, so she began taking private lessons at Principia.

Now she can't get enough of the sport.

"I love playing tennis in high school, it's what I look forward to," she said.

Her goals for this season are to basically repeat last year, and get back to state.

More like this:

Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Service Female Athlete Of Month: Freshman Maggie Pruetzel Shines In Girls Golf Season
Sep 29, 2025
Julie Verdu Emphasizes Fitness and Friendship Through Tennis
Aug 8, 2025
SIUE Set for Road Battle at Southern Indiana
5 days ago
Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete Of Month: East Alton-Wood River's Brooke Moran Honored in Cheerleading
Oct 7, 2025
Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month: Gianna Stassi Posts Competitive Times Early In Season
Sep 24, 2025

 