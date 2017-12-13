Name: Liam Malachi Stuby

Parents: Mary Powers and Damian Stuby of Elsah

Birth weight: 6 lbs 4 oz

Birth Length: 20 ½ inches

Time : 5:54 PM

Date: December 8, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Grandparents: Misty Powers, Jerseyville; Gena Smith, Alton

Great Grandparents: Linda Robison, Jerseyville; Linda Smith, Jerseyville

