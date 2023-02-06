Lexie & EJ's Love Story
February 6, 2023 11:14 AM February 8, 2023 9:00 AM
Couples names: Lexie & EJ
City: Wood River
Date met or started dating: June 4, 2013
Date married: August 12, 2023
What makes your relationship special? We’ve always known we could come back to each other.
Share a memory you have made together: Finding out we were having a baby together after years of knowing each other.