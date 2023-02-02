ST. LOUIS - St. Louis-based law firm Lewis Rice has promoted Kelly M. Gorman and Justin M. Ladendorf to members of the firm.

Kelly M. GormanGorman joined Lewis Rice as a summer associate in 2014 shortly before graduating from the University of Missouri School of Law.

She practices in Lewis Rice’s Pension & Employee Benefits, Health Care and Corporate departments.

Her peers have selected her for inclusion in Best Lawyers’ “Ones to Watch” for the last three years.

Justin M. LadenforfLadendorf practices in the firm’s Commercial Litigation, Labor & Employment, and Bankruptcy, Restructuring & Workouts departments.

He also started his career with Lewis Rice as a summer associate in 2013 and 2014 before graduating from Saint Louis University School of Law.

Active in his community, Ladendorf serves on Aim High St. Louis’ Board of Directors.

