EDWARDSVILLE – Illinois College in Jacksonville is getting a pair of baseball recruits from Edwardsville.

Tyler Lewis and Daniel Reed recently signed letters of intent to attend the NCAA Division III school; the Blueboys are members of the Midwest Conference along with schools like Knox College in Galesburg, Monmouth College in Monmouth, Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, and Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa.

Lewis has seen time primarily as a pitcher this season, while Reed has played around the infield and outfield after seeing time primarily as a catcher previously. Lewis has pitched in seven games this season with a 2-1 record and two saves and a 4.90 earned-run average with 21 strikeouts.

Reed has hit .279 this season with a .367 on-base percentage and .419 slugging percentage; he's had 12 hits and four runs scored with four doubles and a triple on the season.

“I didn't really look at many other schools; I looked at MacMurray next to it,” Lewis said, “but that was really it for me. When I went and visited, I knew that was the place to go. I made my decision in late winter and after I went up and talked with coach (Jay) Eckhouse (an Alton native), I knew that was the place to go.

“It was a beautiful campus; everyone, especially coach Eckhouse, was amazing to talk to. He's a great guy and I'm really excited to play for him. The facilities are amazing and it looks like a great place to play.”

Lewis has been happy with how the season has gone for the Tigers. “This season has been great,” Lewis said. “We've got a good ball club; I'm excited to see where we can go. It makes me want to win even more because of the history of Edwardsville itself and the team and how we're doing right now.

“Coach (Mike) Waldo has been great with helping me. It's phenomenal (working with Waldo) and I couldn't ask for a better coach. Coach Waldo's been working with me on my command and that's helped me; he's shown me a few things that have really simplified things.”

Lewis was looking at Illinois State, McKendree University in Lebanon, Bradley in Peoria and Central Methodist University in Fayette, Mo., before deciding on IC. Looking at Illinois College, I really liked the atmosphere there; the coach is a really great guy and seemed to have a great vision for the future of the baseball team. My cousin is also there; he's actually going to be my roommate and I know guys on the team – I used to play baseball with them. I really liked the campus and saw that as my future home.”

Reed has played pretty much every position on the baseball field for EHS. “I was catching my freshman year through my junior year and this year I decided I didn't really want to catch anymore. I was looking at first and third; I mean, I've played there since I was a little kid – I've been pretty versatile. I was talking with coach Eckhouse and he sees me as a third or first baseman.

“At third base you get a little more handwork, working through ground balls and stuff like that; first base, you field less ground balls there – you just have to catch the ball.”

Coming through a program like Edwardsville has been good preparation for Reed and his future in the game, he feels. “We've always had a pretty winning tradition,” Reed said. “It's something I think that gets instilled here; we're used to winning, so we have to work hard to keep it going.

“It's just been cool seeing guys play and do well and succeeding; it's something we try to keep going.”

Lewis is undecided on a major at IC but is interested in sociology or pre-law; Reed is planning on majoring in pre-physical therapy with the goal of being a physiotherapist.

