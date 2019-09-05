GODFREY -- Area organists will showcase their talents during Organ Spectacular IX, hosted by the Music Department at Lewis and Clark Community College.

The free event, which will be held at 7:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16, in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel, will feature performances by Ray Bentley, Pauline Stillwell and Roy Stillwell.



Ray Bentley

Bentley earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Southern Illinois University

Edwardsville in Educational Administration. He retired after teaching 38 years in the Alton

School District. Bentley is a registered piano technician with more than 41 years of

experience, serving homes, churches and schools, including Lewis and Clark Community

College. He is the organist at Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton.

Pauline Stillwell

P. Stillwell holds music degrees from Luther College and the University of Iowa. After

teaching piano at the college level for many years, she teaches part-time at home and at

L&C. As a pianist, she is a regular performer at L&C’s Brown Bag concerts.

Roy Stillwell

R. Stillwell is an experienced organ instructor and performer. He has taught music at the

college level in North Dakota and Mississippi. He holds degrees in music from MacMurray

College and the Eastman School of Music. After retiring, he moved back to the

Alton/Godfrey area where he was raised. R. Stillwell has taught music appreciation and

continues to teach organ as an adjunct at L&C.

For more information about this event or the L&C Music Program, please call (618) 468-

4731.

