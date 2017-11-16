­­GODFREY – Join Lewis and Clark Community College Art students for the opening of the second Vaughn Photography Student Show, from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at Picture This & More.

More than 60 photographs – mostly hand printed, black and white – will be on display through Dec. 9. This year’s exhibit also features four paintings by L&C Art Professor Chris Brennan’s students.

Gallery hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite piece, and when the exhibit is over, the winning student will receive a custom framing package from Picture This & More.

“The exhibition at Picture This & More is an excellent opportunity for our art students to experience an opening reception featuring their own work,” said L&C Associate Professor of Art Jeff Vaughn. “They are able to discuss their pictures with family, friends and visitors who appreciate the arts and receive valuable feedback. They can see their artwork showcased in a venue that specializes in a salon style presentation of art.”

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Vaughn at (618) 468-4737 or jlvaughn@lc.edu. To learn more about Lewis and Clark Community College’s Art department, visit www.lc.edu/program/AFAart/.

Picture This & More is located at 502 A West Delmar Ave., Alton, Illinois.

