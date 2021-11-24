"Our leadership and IT teams are working to investigate the extent of the issues," Laura Inlow, manager of marketing and public relations for L&C, said. "All systems have been taken offline in the meantime to prevent any further issues.

"We do not know when systems may be restored but are working diligently to investigate and resolve. We will continue to keep the campus team, students, and the community posted with updates via social media, our alert systems, and through our regional media."