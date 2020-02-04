Lewis and Clark Kicks Off Black History Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - Veteran St. Louis broadcaster Rene Knott visited with a group of Lewis and Clark Community College students Feb. 3 to discuss the changing face of mass communications in 2020. Article continues after sponsor message Knott used his experiences to demonstrate what it takes to find success as a broadcast journalist. The event was the first of many that will be held at Lewis and Clark Community College during Black History Month. For a full list of L&C events commemorating Black History Month, visit https://www.lc.edu/News_Story/Diversity-BlackHistoryMonth2020-events/. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending