Lewis and Clark Events Calendar

March 12-19, 2021

For current information regarding Lewis and Clark Community College’s operations during the pandemic, please visit lc.edu/coronavirus.

Alton Area Tax Project: 5-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m.-noon, Saturdays, Templin Nursing Building, NU201, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. Appointments are required. Visit https://AltonAreaTaxProject.com/appointment or call (314) 292-9597.

3/11-13 – Positive Vibes Dance Competition: 3 p.m., Friday; 7 a.m., Saturday and Sunday; Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 520-2637.

3/15 – NGRREC Neighbor Nights, What Makes a River Great: 6:30 p.m., virtual event, registration required at https://conta.cc/3C5bhXl. Contact jenryoung@lc.edu.

3/16 – Bella Milano Catering Open House: 6-8 p.m., The Commons, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 655-5360.

3/17 – Free NWS Skywarn Storm Spotter Training: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Leclaire Room, N.O. Nelson Campus, 600 Troy Rd., Edwardsville. For more information, visit https://www.weather.gov/lsx/skywarn.

3/18 – Early Bird Registration/Tour, Marquette, Bunker Hill, Carrollton: 8:30 a.m., Trimpe 141, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. Sign up at www.lc.edu/earlybird.

3/18-19 – AMP Dance Competition: noon, Friday; 7 a.m., Saturday; Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. info@ampdancecompetition.com.

