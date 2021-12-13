Lewis And Clark Events Calendar Dec. 11-19, 2021 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Lewis and Clark Community College requires all campus visitors follow CDC and IDPH masking and social distancing requirements. For current information regarding campus operations during the pandemic, please visit lc.edu/coronavirus.com. 12/11 – KSHE/L&C Winter Blood Drive: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Gallery, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (800) 747-5401. 12/13 – L&C Jazz Band and Alton High Jazz Band, An Evening of Jazz: 7:30 p.m., Anne Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731. 12/14 – L&C Board of Trustees Regular (Virtual) Meeting: 6 p.m., Zoom, ID 936 5686 3561, Passcode: 489747, or by phone at (312) 626-6799. For more information, call (618) 468-2001 or visit https://go.boarddocs.com/il/lewisclark/Board.nsf/Public. Article continues after sponsor message 12/14 – L&C Rock Ensemble Concert: 7 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731. 12/15 – Trailblazers Men’s Basketball vs. Logan: 5 p.m., George C. Terry River Bend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200. 12/15 – L&C Nursing Pinning Ceremony: 7 p.m., The Commons, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4401. 12/18 – L&C Dental Hygiene Pinning Ceremony: 9 a.m., The Commons, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4403. 12/18 – Trailblazers Men’s Basketball vs. Lake Land: 4 p.m., George C. Terry Riverbend Arena, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6200. 12/19 – Piano Recital, Victoria Sowders: 2 p.m., Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731. 12/19 – The L&C Gospel Choir Concert: 4 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending