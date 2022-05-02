Listen to the story

GODFREY - For current information regarding Lewis and Clark Community College’s operations during the pandemic, please visit lc.edu/coronavirus.

4/30 – NGRREC Exhibit at Riverbend Festival: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd. Free to attend. (618) 463-1470 or info@oldbakerybeer.com.

4/30 – Trailblazers Softball vs. Lincoln Land: 1 and 2 p.m., Godfrey Ballpark, 1401B Stamper Ln., Godfrey. (618) 468-6370.

4/30 – Trailblazers Baseball vs. Vincennes: 1 and 3:30 p.m., Godfrey Ballpark, 1401B Stamper Ln., Godfrey. (618) 468-5352.

5/1 – Trailblazers Baseball vs. Vincennes: noon and 2 p.m., Godfrey Ballpark, 1401B Stamper Ln., Godfrey. (618) 468-5352.

5/3 – Applied Student Recital: 1 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

5/5 – College for Life Spring Performance and Art Show: 10 a.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4127.

5/5 – L&C Rock Ensemble Concert: 7 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

5/6 – Dental Assisting Graduation Banquet: 11:30 a.m., Ahlemeyer Atrium, Trimpe 141, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4411.

5/6 – Trailblazers Baseball vs. Danville: 2 and 4:30 p.m., Godfrey Ballpark, 1401B Stamper Ln., Godfrey. (618) 468-5352.

5/7 – Trailblazers Baseball vs. Danville: noon and 2:30 p.m., Godfrey Ballpark, 1401B Stamper Ln., Godfrey. (618) 468-5352.

5/10 – L&C Board of Trustees Regular Meeting: 6 p.m., Ahlemeyer Atrium, Trimpe 141, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. Virtual option via Zoom, ID 936 5686 3561, Passcode 489747, or by phone at (312) 626-6799. For more information, call (618) 468-2001 or visit www.lc.edu/BOT/.

5/11 – School of Nursing Pinning Ceremony: 7 p.m., The Commons, McPike Math and Science Complex, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4401.

5/14 – Trailblazers Baseball vs. Heartland: 1 and 3:20 p.m., Godfrey Ballpark, 1401B Stamper Ln., Godfrey. (618) 468-5352.

5/15 – Piano Recital, Featuring the Students of Victoria Sowders: 2 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

