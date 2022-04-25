Lewis & Clark Community CollegeGODFREY - Upcoming events for Lewis and Clark during the week of April 23-30.

For current information regarding Lewis and Clark Community College’s operations during the pandemic, please visit lc.edu/coronavirus.

Recurring event:

17th Annual Student Art Exhibit: through April 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, Gallery, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4665.

4/23 – eWaste Drive: 9 a.m.-noon, Tolle Lane parking lot, across from Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-2782.

4/23 – Trailblazers Baseball vs. Parkland: 1 and 3:30 p.m., Godfrey Ballpark, 1401B Stamper Ln., Godfrey. (618) 468-5352.

4/23 – Alton Symphony Orchestra, From Pen to Performance: 7 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 467-2326.

4/23-24 – NGRREC Exhibit at Earth Day 365 Festival: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., The Muny at Forest Park, 1 Theatre Dr., St. Louis. Free to attend. (314) 282-7533 or info@earthday-365.org.

4/25 – L&C Jazz Band Concert, Jazz on a Spring Evening: 7:30 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

4/27 – Montessori Student Art Exhibition: 10 a.m., Ahlemeyer Atrium, TR141, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 467-2333.

4/27 – Brown Bag Event, Piano Music: Old and New, Pauline Stillwell, pianist: 12:30 p.m., Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

4/27 – Trailblazers Baseball vs. East Central: 1 and 3:30 p.m., Godfrey Ballpark, 1401B Stamper Ln., Godfrey. (618) 468-5352.

4/27 – L&C Faculty Concert: 7 p.m., Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

4/28 – Community Tree Planting Event: 9 a.m.-noon, Piasa Bird Park, one mile north of downtown Alton. Contact Christine Favilla at (618) 401-7870 or christine.favilla@sierraclub.org.

4/28 – Trailblazers Softball vs. Illinois Central: 3 and 4 p.m., Godfrey Ballpark, 1401B Stamper Ln., Godfrey. (618) 468-6370.

4/29 – Trailblazers Softball vs. John Wood: 2 and 3 p.m., Godfrey Ballpark, 1401B Stamper Ln., Godfrey. (618) 468-6370.

4/29 – Piano Recital, Featuring the students of Barbara McHugh: 7 p.m., Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

4/30 – NGRREC Exhibit at Riverbend Festival: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd. Free to attend. (618) 463-1470 or info@oldbakerybeer.com.

4/30 – Trailblazers Softball vs. Lincoln Land: 1 and 2 p.m., Godfrey Ballpark, 1401B Stamper Ln., Godfrey. (618) 468-6370.

4/30 – Trailblazers Baseball vs. Vincennes: 1 and 3:30 p.m., Godfrey Ballpark, 1401B Stamper Ln., Godfrey. (618) 468-5352.

