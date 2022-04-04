Listen to the story

GODFREY - For current information regarding Lewis and Clark Community College’s operations during the pandemic, please visit lc.edu/coronavirus.

Recurring event:

Alton Area Tax Project: 5-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m.-noon, Saturdays, Templin Nursing Building, NU201, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. Appointments are required. Visit https://AltonAreaTaxProject.com/appointment or call (314) 292-9597.

4/2 – Trailblazers Baseball vs. Lincoln Land: 1 and 3 p.m., Godfrey Ballpark, 1401B Stamper Ln., Godfrey. (618) 468-5253.

4/3 – Illinois RiverWatch Training Workshop: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Olin Science Building, Room 520, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4784.

4/8 – Trailblazers Baseball vs. John Wood: 1 and 3 p.m., Godfrey Ballpark, 1401B Stamper Ln., Godfrey. (618) 468-5253.

4/8 – 17th Annual Student Art Exhibit Opening Reception: 4-6 p.m., Gallery, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4665.

4/10 – Trailblazers Softball vs. Spoon River: 1 and 2 p.m., Godfrey Ballpark, 1401B Stamper Ln., Godfrey. (618) 468-6370.

4/12 – L&C Board of Trustees Regular Meeting: 6 p.m., Ahlemeyer Atrium, Trimpe (TR 141), Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. Virtual option via Zoom, ID 936 5686 3561, Passcode 489747, or by phone at (312) 626-6799. For more information, call (618) 468-2001 or visit www.lc.edu/BOT/.

4/13 – Q&A Workshop with Nathan Hunt of Shaman’s Harvest: 11 a.m., Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

Article continues after sponsor message

4/13 – Trailblazers Softball vs. Illinois Central: 3 and 4 p.m., Godfrey Ballpark, 1401B Stamper Ln., Godfrey. (618) 468-6370.

4/14 – Nathan Hunt of Shaman’s Harvest Concert with L&C’s Concert Choir: 7 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

4/15 – Trailblazers Baseball vs. Illinois Central: 1 and 3 p.m., Godfrey Ballpark, 1401B Stamper Ln., Godfrey. (618) 468-5253.

4/15 – Trailblazers Men’s Tennis vs. Kaskaskia: 3 p.m., Andy Simpson Tennis Complex, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6250.

4/16 – Trailblazers Softball vs. Heartland: 1 and 2 p.m., Godfrey Ballpark, 1401B Stamper Ln., Godfrey. (618) 468-6370.

4/19 – Trailblazers Softball vs. East Central: 2 and 3 p.m., Godfrey Ballpark, 1401B Stamper Ln., Godfrey. (618) 468-6370.

4/20 – L&C Veterans Club Blood Drive: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., The Commons, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-5500.

4/20 – Trailblazers Softball vs. St. Charles: 2 and 3 p.m., Godfrey Ballpark, 1401B Stamper Ln., Godfrey. (618) 468-6370.

4/23 – Violin Recital, Featuring the Students of Sister Marie-Therese Swiezynski: 10 a.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

4/23 – Trailblazers Baseball vs. Parkland: 1 and 3 p.m., Godfrey Ballpark, 1401B Stamper Ln., Godfrey. (618) 468-5253.

4/23 – Alton Symphony Orchestra, From Pen to Performance: 7 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 467-2326.

More like this: