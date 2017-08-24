Lewis and Clark eclipse viewing party a "total" success
August 24, 2017 8:03 AM August 24, 2017 8:04 AM
Approximately 2,500 students, faculty, staff and community members visited Lewis and Clark Community College for the total solar eclipse Aug. 21, 2017, during the first day of the 2017-2018 school year.
L&C handed out free eclipse viewing glasses as well as space-themed food and other giveaways.
