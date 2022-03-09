GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College students and team members showed their support of Ukraine during the Rally for Ukraine: Standing for Peace event Wednesday in The Grove on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

After an introduction by President Ken Trzaska, Political Science Adjunct Mario Love spoke about the situation facing the Ukrainian people. Students were given the chance to express their thoughts on the situation.

The rally was hosted by Trailblazers Give Back and L&C Student Activities.

For more information on Trailblazers Give Back, contact (618) 468-4730 or abunjan@lc.edu.

Learn more about L&C Student Activities by contacting (618) 468-6400 or jhenning@lc.edu.

Photo by Jan Dona, L&C Marketing/PR

