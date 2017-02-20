Lewis and Clark Community College offering frontier life enrichment classes
GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College is offering four personal enrichment classes for adults who are interested in the local history of the Lewis and Clark Expedition and their first Winter Encampment. If you would like to try your hand at a few life skills required by early frontier residents the Lewis and Clark Frontier Life Series is a great opportunity to explore what living in this area was like in the early 1800’s. The workshops are:
Session1: Weave Your Own Basket - March 18, 2017
You will make a basic market basket out of reed. Cost is $35.
Session 2: Sewing on the Frontier – April 1, 2017
You will make a linen market wallet which would have been used like a pocket to carry
small items. Cost is $25.
Session 3: Cooking Over an Open Fire – April 15, 2017
You will be cooking a meal as it would have been prepared in the early 1800’s. The meal
will consist of chicken, mashed potatoes, fried cabbage, cooked carrots, biscuits with
churned butter, and stewed apples. Cost is $30.
Session 4: Explore the Lewis and Clark Trail – April 29, 2017
All class sessions are from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and will be held at the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site located at the intersection of Illinois Route 3 and New Poag Road, Hartford, Illinois. GPS address is 3500 New Poag Road, Hartford, Illinois.
REGISTRATION for one or all sessions is required. You may register by mail, email or phone.
By mail:
Enrollment Center
Lewis and Clark Community College
5800 Godfrey Road
Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Online:
By phone for Godfrey Campus:
(618) 468-7000
