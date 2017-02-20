GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College is offering four personal enrichment classes for adults who are interested in the local history of the Lewis and Clark Expedition and their first Winter Encampment.  If you would like to try your hand at a few life skills required by early frontier residents the Lewis and Clark Frontier Life Series is a great opportunity to explore what living in this area was like in the early 1800’s.  The workshops are:

       Session1:  Weave Your Own Basket - March 18, 2017

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

       You will make a basic market basket out of reed.  Cost is $35.

       Session 2:  Sewing on the Frontier – April 1, 2017

       You will make a linen market wallet which would have been used like a pocket to carry

       small items.   Cost is $25.

       Session 3:  Cooking Over an Open Fire – April 15, 2017

       You will be cooking a meal as it would have been prepared in the early 1800’s.  The meal

       will consist of chicken, mashed potatoes, fried cabbage, cooked carrots, biscuits with

       churned butter, and stewed apples.  Cost is $30.

       Session 4:  Explore the Lewis and Clark Trail – April 29, 2017            

Article continues after sponsor message

All class sessions are from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and will be held at the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site located at the intersection of Illinois Route 3 and New Poag Road, Hartford, Illinois.  GPS address is 3500 New Poag Road, Hartford, Illinois.

REGISTRATION for one or all sessions is required.   You may register by mail, email or phone.

            By mail:

                     Enrollment Center

                     Lewis and Clark Community College

                     5800 Godfrey Road

                     Godfrey, Illinois 62035

             Online:

                      www.lc.edu/CCL

              By phone for Godfrey Campus:

                       (618) 468-7000

More like this:

Lewis And Clark State Historic Site Hosts Explorers Prince Maximilian And Karl Bodmer Presentation On April 12
Mar 31, 2025
Senior Services Plus Offers Panel Discussions and Parkinson's Resource Fair
Mar 26, 2025
Lewis and Clark Enrollment Continues Increase With Spring 2025 
Mar 31, 2025
L&C Career Services Hosting Annual Job Fair, April 2, 2025
Mar 18, 2025
Pritzker Proposes Community College Baccalaureate During Recent L&C Visit
Mar 12, 2025

 