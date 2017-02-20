GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College is offering four personal enrichment classes for adults who are interested in the local history of the Lewis and Clark Expedition and their first Winter Encampment. If you would like to try your hand at a few life skills required by early frontier residents the Lewis and Clark Frontier Life Series is a great opportunity to explore what living in this area was like in the early 1800’s. The workshops are:

Session1: Weave Your Own Basket - March 18, 2017

You will make a basic market basket out of reed. Cost is $35.

Session 2: Sewing on the Frontier – April 1, 2017

You will make a linen market wallet which would have been used like a pocket to carry

small items. Cost is $25.

Session 3: Cooking Over an Open Fire – April 15, 2017

You will be cooking a meal as it would have been prepared in the early 1800’s. The meal

will consist of chicken, mashed potatoes, fried cabbage, cooked carrots, biscuits with

churned butter, and stewed apples. Cost is $30.

Session 4: Explore the Lewis and Clark Trail – April 29, 2017

All class sessions are from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and will be held at the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site located at the intersection of Illinois Route 3 and New Poag Road, Hartford, Illinois. GPS address is 3500 New Poag Road, Hartford, Illinois.

REGISTRATION for one or all sessions is required. You may register by mail, email or phone.

By mail:

Enrollment Center

Lewis and Clark Community College

5800 Godfrey Road

Godfrey, Illinois 62035

Online:

www.lc.edu/CCL

By phone for Godfrey Campus:

(618) 468-7000

