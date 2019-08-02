GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College, along with Campus Security, ESDA, Alton Memorial Ambulance, Alton Volunteer Emergency Corp, and Godfrey Fire Department, conducted a full-scale tornado disaster exercise on its main campus Friday, Aug. 2.

During the drill, safety personnel responded to a simulated tornado incident and test the response, assessment and recovery components of the new Campus Emergency Operations Plan (CEOP) put in place last year.

“All of these agencies came together with our safety team seamlessly,” L&C Director of Security Brad Raish said. “I want to thank everyone for helping us take the plan we put on paper and bring it into a real-world simulation. Special thanks go out to the Alton Volunteer Emergency Corps, the Godfrey Fire Department, the Village of Godfrey, Alton Memorial Ambulance Services and Sichra Consultation Services, LLC.”

“I’m extremely pleased with how the exercise went,” said Emergency Management Consultant Chris Sichra. “All the agencies worked well together, and all the procedures went smoothly. The emergency equipment was used appropriately, and response times were good. It was a great first disaster drill for the college.”

