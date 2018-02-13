Listen to the story

GODFREY - Lewis and Clark will be hosting plenty of events during the month of February from an Underground Railroad tour to presentation from 3 Purple Coats Productions.

Recurring event:

Alton Area Tax Project: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturdays and 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 28-April 18, 2018, Templin Nursing Building Room NUL203, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 980-3912.http://altonareataxproject.org/



2/13 – Fat Tuesday Concert: 6:30 p.m., Ahlemeyer Atrium, Trimpe 141, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. For reservations, call (800) 613-3168, or call (618) 468-7604 for more information.

2/15 – Underground Railroad Tour: 1 p.m., bus departs from Security Building parking lot at north entrance, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. Tour is free, but reservations are required. RSVP at (618) 468-6400 orjhenning@lc.edu.

2/18 – American Cancer Society Relay for Life Benefit Concert: 3 p.m., Evangelical Church of Christ, 1212 W. Homer Adams Pky., Godfrey. (618) 468-7604.

2/19 – Discover Day: 11 a.m., The Commons, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. Prospective students are invited to experience campus and learn more about becoming a Trailblazer. (618) 468-5200. http://bit.ly/LCDiscoverDays

Article continues after sponsor message

2/21 – Kelly Jackson Radio Broadcasting Workshop: 11 a.m., Reid Memorial Library, 5800 Godfrey Rd. Godfrey. (618) 468-6400.

2/23 – Decades of Trivia: 7 p.m., Ahlemeyer Atrium, Trimpe 141, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. RSVP at mmckenzie@lc.edu.

2/23 – “Wings and Strings” L&C Faculty Concert: 7 p.m., Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-7604.

2/24 – West African, Katherine Dunham and Hip Hop Dance Workshop: 9 a.m., Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. RSVP (618) 468-6400 or jhenning@lc.edu.

2/25 – “Tribute to America” Alton Symphony Orchestra with Marie Stillwell Young Artist Winner: 3 p.m., Anne Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-7604.

2/26 – BSA Blood Drive: 10 a.m., The Commons, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6400.

2/28 – “High Cotton” presented by3 Purple Coat Productions: 11 a.m., Benjamin Godfrey Chapel, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6400.

More like this: