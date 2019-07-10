GODFREY - The Board of Trustees of Lewis and Clark Community College is seeking a law firm or individual attorney to provide college attorney services. Law firms and attorneys are invited to submit qualifications and proposals for the provision of these services by 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.

In order to be considered, proposals must address each of the concerns requested in the Request for Quotation (RFQ) document, including rates and fees. Interested parties should submit an email to rfqforlccc@gmail.com to obtain the complete RFQ document.

The College Attorney will be required to provide general community college counsel, basic legal services, and advice on special projects and issues. The college requests one attorney be designated as the point of contact or lead attorney. Accessibility to and a timely response from the attorney is essential to the position.

Minimum qualifications include a Juris Doctorate from an accredited law school and a license to practice law in the State of Illinois, and the applicant must be a member in good standing of the Illinois Bar. Experience with community colleges and contract law is preferable but not mandatory.

