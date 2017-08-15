GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will welcome members of the 1979 Bucks Volleyball team to campus this week to celebrate their induction into the L&C Athletic Hall of Fame.

The public is invited to join the college for a ceremony at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19. Following the ceremony, various Trailblazer Volleyball alumni will face the 2017-2018 Volleyball Team in an alumni exhibition game at the George C. Terry River Bend Arena. There is no cost to attend the game.

The 1979 Bucks posted a 32-0 state record, and won the state championship at a time when National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Volleyball teams competed in only one division, according to current L&C Athletic Director Doug Stotler. The team earned a trip to nationals at Miami Dade College that year.

The team was selected to the hall of fame by a committee of college officials and local media.

“We are proud to welcome Coach Judy Gass and several of the players back for the induction of the much-deserving 1979 Bucks volleyball team into the Trailblazers Hall of Fame,” Stotler said. “Please join us to help celebrate these talented athletes and their coach, who made an outstanding contribution to Lewis and Clark Athletics.”

Any Trailblazers Volleyball alumni interested in competing in the alumni game should contact Head Volleyball Coach Johnna Kinney at (618) 468-6250 or jdkinney@lc.edu.

For more information on the Hall of Fame or L&C Athletics, call (618) 468-6002.

