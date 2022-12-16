Lewis and Clark Celebrates Team Members’ Years of Service
GODFREY – In its 52 years serving District 536, Lewis and Clark Community College has become known for its long-tenured employees.
Each year, the college celebrates team members who have achieved five-year service milestones during an annual Service Awards program and dinner, typically held in the fall.
This fall, the college celebrated 47 team members who have served the college for a collective 625 years – the longest-tenured employee being Sylvia Russell, an applications administrator in Networking & Systems, who has been with Lewis and Clark for 35 years.
“Lewis and Clark has amazing team members who have dedicated their life and careers to serving students and our mission of empowering people,” Vice President of Administration Lori Artis said. “We are so grateful to our team members each and every day, and look forward to celebrating their individual service milestones each year through the Service Awards celebration.”
35 Years
- Sylvia Russell, Applications Administrator, Networking & Systems
25 Years
- Liz Burns, Assistant Director, Library Services
- Debra Cipriano, Library Assistant, Library Services
- Maryjo Flaherty, Computer Support Specialist, Networking & Systems
- Randy Gallaher, Professor, Mathematics
- Sherrie Kirbach, Coordinator, Adult Education
- Becky Moore, Division Assistant, Workforce Education
- Gerald Mozur, Professor, Philosophy
- Gene Robeen, Professor, Computer Information Systems
- Ronda Roberts, Softball Coach & Academic Advisor, Athletics
- Mary Schulte, Vice President, Finance
- Shannon Sheppard, Professor, Psychology
20 Years
- Katherine Allen, Advisor, Financial Aid
- Shane Callahan, Professor/Coordinator, Exercise Science; Golf Coach, Athletics
- Francis Corby, Professor, Literature
- Sean Hill, Dean, Student Support Services
- Kathleen Jones, Professor, Psychology
- Julie McAfoos, Coordinator, Adult Education
- Crystal Robinson, Director, Talent Search & Upward Bound, Student Life
- Thomas Steinmann, Professor, Mathematics
15 Years
- Greg Cash, Assistant Director, Reference Services, Library
- Shanika Huddleston, Advisor, Financial Aid
- Chad Keller, Professor, Psychology
- Kimberly McAdams, Office Assistant, Health Services
- Nicole Munden, Professor, Mathematics
10 Years
- Kim Claussen, Benefits Specialist, Human Resources
- Jen Cline, Associate Professor, Sociology; Co-coordinator, Honors College
- Jeff Coles, Director, Academic Affairs
- Louise Jett, Assistant Professor, Computer Graphics & Web Design; Advisor, The Bridge
- Travis Jumper, Associate Professor/Coordinator, Welding Technology
- Cathy Laramee, Coordinator, Community Education (Edwardsville)
- Darla Long, Instructor/Coordinator, Paramedicine
- DeAnna Massie, Associate Professor, English
- Doyle McClellan, Assistant Professor, Information Technology
- Amanda Mitchell, Onboarding Specialist, Human Resources
- Rouzell Porter, Assistant Director, Upward Bound
- Douglas Schneiderheinze, Professor, Economics
- John Sloan, Watershed Scientist, National Great Rivers Research and Education Center
- Jaron Young, Coach/Outreach Advisor, Student Activities & Athletics
5 years
- Jan Dona, Specialist/Photographer, Marketing & Public Relations
- Jay Hollinger, Coordinator, Audio-Visual Services
- Laura Jackson, Assistant Manager, Land Conservation, NGRRECsm
- Robert Kercher, Web Content Specialist, Marketing & Public Relations
- Paul Kuebrich, Instructor, Process Operations Technology
- Tricia Martin-Dick, Professor, Criminal Justice
- Amy Monroe, Assistant, NGRRECsm
- Gina Rintoul, Clerk, Adult Education
