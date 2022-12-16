GODFREY – In its 52 years serving District 536, Lewis and Clark Community College has become known for its long-tenured employees.

Each year, the college celebrates team members who have achieved five-year service milestones during an annual Service Awards program and dinner, typically held in the fall.

This fall, the college celebrated 47 team members who have served the college for a collective 625 years – the longest-tenured employee being Sylvia Russell, an applications administrator in Networking & Systems, who has been with Lewis and Clark for 35 years.

“Lewis and Clark has amazing team members who have dedicated their life and careers to serving students and our mission of empowering people,” Vice President of Administration Lori Artis said. “We are so grateful to our team members each and every day, and look forward to celebrating their individual service milestones each year through the Service Awards celebration.”

35 Years

Sylvia Russell, Applications Administrator, Networking & Systems

25 Years

Liz Burns, Assistant Director, Library Services

Debra Cipriano, Library Assistant, Library Services

Maryjo Flaherty, Computer Support Specialist, Networking & Systems

Randy Gallaher, Professor, Mathematics

Sherrie Kirbach, Coordinator, Adult Education

Becky Moore, Division Assistant, Workforce Education

Gerald Mozur, Professor, Philosophy

Gene Robeen, Professor, Computer Information Systems

Ronda Roberts, Softball Coach & Academic Advisor, Athletics

Mary Schulte, Vice President, Finance

Shannon Sheppard, Professor, Psychology

Article continues after sponsor message

20 Years

Katherine Allen, Advisor, Financial Aid

Shane Callahan, Professor/Coordinator, Exercise Science; Golf Coach, Athletics

Francis Corby, Professor, Literature

Sean Hill, Dean, Student Support Services

Kathleen Jones, Professor, Psychology

Julie McAfoos, Coordinator, Adult Education

Crystal Robinson, Director, Talent Search & Upward Bound, Student Life

Thomas Steinmann, Professor, Mathematics

15 Years

Greg Cash, Assistant Director, Reference Services, Library

Shanika Huddleston, Advisor, Financial Aid

Chad Keller, Professor, Psychology

Kimberly McAdams, Office Assistant, Health Services

Nicole Munden, Professor, Mathematics

10 Years

Kim Claussen, Benefits Specialist, Human Resources

Jen Cline, Associate Professor, Sociology; Co-coordinator, Honors College

Jeff Coles, Director, Academic Affairs

Louise Jett, Assistant Professor, Computer Graphics & Web Design; Advisor, The Bridge

Travis Jumper, Associate Professor/Coordinator, Welding Technology

Cathy Laramee, Coordinator, Community Education (Edwardsville)

Darla Long, Instructor/Coordinator, Paramedicine

DeAnna Massie, Associate Professor, English

Doyle McClellan, Assistant Professor, Information Technology

Amanda Mitchell, Onboarding Specialist, Human Resources

Rouzell Porter, Assistant Director, Upward Bound

Douglas Schneiderheinze, Professor, Economics

John Sloan, Watershed Scientist, National Great Rivers Research and Education Center

Jaron Young, Coach/Outreach Advisor, Student Activities & Athletics

5 years

Jan Dona, Specialist/Photographer, Marketing & Public Relations

Jay Hollinger, Coordinator, Audio-Visual Services

Laura Jackson, Assistant Manager, Land Conservation, NGRREC sm

Robert Kercher, Web Content Specialist, Marketing & Public Relations

Paul Kuebrich, Instructor, Process Operations Technology

Tricia Martin-Dick, Professor, Criminal Justice

Amy Monroe, Assistant, NGRREC sm

Gina Rintoul, Clerk, Adult Education

More like this: