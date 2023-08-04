GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College empowers students by making a high-quality education more accessible through the offering of various scholarship opportunities.

Over 300 students from throughout the college’s district applied for scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year. These scholarships provide opportunities for people of all ages, abilities, levels of academic achievement, and career paths.

Approximately 160 scholarships were awarded from the college’s Financial Aid department and the L&C Foundation. In total, the scholarship amounts awarded exceeded $520,000.

“Scholarships are investments that produce life-long returns,” said Financial Aid Director Angela Weaver. “Scholarships help make getting a college education both accessible and affordable for many, some of whom could not attend school otherwise. An investment in the lives of the students who attend Lewis and Clark Community College is an investment in their future, ours, and those who will come after us.”

The online scholarship application is available each year on Oct. 1 at www.lc.edu/scholarships. Scholarships are awarded in April following the application close date of April 1.

Scholarship award amounts vary, with a large portion of them covering full tuition and fees, approximately $4,650 for an in-district full time student.

Congratulations to the following scholarship recipients:

ALTON-Ebony Alhameed, Bold Enterprises, Inc. Scholarship; Jeanna Denise Bradley, Post Baccalaureate Associate Degree Career Scholarship; Dawn Denother, The Patsy Goss “Onward & Upward Scholarship”; Cory Frank, Board of Trustees Talent Award Scholarship; Virginia Glassbrenner, Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Women & Mildred L. Thomas Scholarship for Nursing Students; Isabella Hall, Monticello College Foundation and Alumnae Endowed Scholarship; Paige Heinemeier, The Busey Bank Scholarship; Olesha Holmes, L&C Minority Student Scholarship; Jessica Hunt, Lewis and Clark Community College Alumni Association Scholarship & Postlewait-Brunjes Scholarship of the Alton Area BPW; Kenita Jalivay, L&C Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Women & Junior League of Greater Alton Women’s Empowerment Scholarship; Grant Kolesa, Golden Eagle Scholars Award; Megan Northway, The Alton-Godfrey Lion’s Club Scholarship; Francis Prediger, Golden Eagle Scholars Award; Chamille Relford, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship; Devin Sadler, Judge Phillip J. Kardis Scholarship; Kathryn Saenz, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship; Cole Tarrant, Distinguished Scholars Award; Kylie Watsek, Michael J. Stephan Scholarship; Katya Williams, Germania Brew Haus Scholarship; Nate Wolff, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship;

BELLEVILLE-Demonte Morris, Phillips 66 Minority Scholarship;

BENLD- Briget Dolliger, L&C Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Women; Emily Schoen, L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship;

BETHALTO-Kaylyn Aiello, Distinguished Scholars Award; Joel Barker, The Susan Hemminger & Robert Awe Educational Scholarship; Kayleigh Butler, The Jacob Rose Scholarship for Physical Science; Lauren Carpenter, Golden Eagle Scholars Award; Carter Ehlers, L&C Board of Trustees Transfer Scholarship; Abigail Fox, Trish Tolle Scholarship for OTA Students; Isabella Harned, LCFA Academic Excellence Scholarship; Tanna Hoffman, Norton Family Scholarship in Honor of Edmund C. Norton; Hannah Laper, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship; Hannah McCann, Linda K. Nevlin Humanities Scholarship; Dylan Moore, L&C Talent Award Scholarship; Jared Thomas, Golden Eagle Scholars Award; Grace Witsken, Wanita E. & Wilbur R.L. Trimpe Memorial Scholarship; Lauren Wright, Linda K. Nevlin Humanities Scholarship;

BRIGHTON- Brandon Adams, Distinguished Scholars Award; Masen Day, Alton Godfrey Rotary Club—William E. Moyer Vocational Arts & Science Scholarship & The Jordan C. Klope Memorial Scholarship; Thomas Kunz, L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship & John L. & Betty L. McDaniels Endowed Scholarship; Kayla Lemar, L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship; Blythe Roloff, Golden Eagle Scholars Award;

BRUSSELS-Mary Baalman, L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship;

BUNKER HILL-Alexandria Helling, John F. Schmidt, Jr. Memorial Scholarship; Jennifer Stamper, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship & John F. Schmidt, Jr. Memorial Scholarship; Noah Thyer, L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship;

CARLINVILLE-Elizabeth Eaker, The Scott Credit Union Scholarship; Melanie Murphy, Distinguished Scholars Award;

CARROLLTON-Graci Albrecht, Occupational Therapy Assistant Scholarship; Morgan Blasa, L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship; Grace Rawe, The Theresa D. Finkes Nursing Scholarship; Payton Wollenweber, The O’Neil Family Scholarship;

COLLINSVILLE-Sebastian Gutierrez, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship & Olin Minority Scholarship; Alissa Jedliska, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship;

DORSEY-Deanna Lawrence, Board of Trustees Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship;

EAST ALTON-Jackson Harris, Golden Eagle Scholars Award; Natalie O’Rando, LCFA Educational Scholarship (Chris Sutcliff Memorial Educational Career Scholarship) & L&C Talent Award Scholarship;

EDWARDSVILLE-Jeannette Carrington, L&C Board of Trustees Talent Scholarship; Summer Guebert, L&C Board of Trustees Transfer Scholarship; Alexis Boverie, The O’Neil Family Scholarship; Jaden Hernandez, Distinguished Scholars Award; Arianna Johnson, The Dr. S. Kalyanaraman Scholarship & Mary and Paul Mundaden Scholarship; Kevin LeDuc, The Dylan M. Kiehna Automotive Technology Scholarship & Jerry Kane Public Service Scholarship; Brianna Overbey, The Virginia Cramblet, R.N., Memorial Scholarship for Nursing Students; Zoe Parker, L&C Rance Thomas Scholarship & The Alice Stebbin Wells Scholarship;

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS-Donovan Harper, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Scholarship;

GILLESPIE-Joie Cox, L&C Board of Trustees Transfer Scholarship; Lanie Doty, L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship; Olivia Kidwell, John F. Schmidt, Jr. Memorial Scholarship; Alexis Schuey-Warford, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship & The Child Development Program Scholarship;

GLEN CARBON-Nathaniel Fleschert, The Virginia Cramblet, R.N. Memorial Scholarship for Nursing Students;

GODFREY-Hannah McKee, L&C Monticello Scholarship for Deserving Women; Ta’Korie Carter, L&C Minority Student Scholarship; Dre Davis, Distinguished Scholars Award; Richard Disher, The Jordan C. Klope Memorial Scholarship; Elizabeth Gross, Distinguished Scholars Award; Elana Hatcher, Godfrey Women’s Club Scholarship & Distinguished Scholars Award; Ashley Kiel, Distinguished Scholars Award & Outstanding Anatomy & Physiology Student Scholarship; Austin Norton, L&C Board of Trustees Transfer Scholarship & The Edward & Lois Davis Scholarship; Lydia Randazzo, L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship; Lydia Taul, Carol A. Kempske Scholarship; Maegann Thomas, The Virginia Cramblet, R.N., Memorial Scholarship for Nursing Students; James Vaughn, Alton Godfrey Rotary Club—William E. Moyer Vocational Arts & Science Scholarship, Phillips 66 PTEC Minority Scholarship, & Phillips 66 Scholarship;

GOLDEN EAGLE-Isabella Friedel, L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship; Josie Friedel, L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship; Haylee Kress, Olin Minority Scholarship & The Larry D. Underwood Scholarship; Hope Odelehr, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship; Alexandra Schulte, L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship, Emma Vogel, L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship;

GRAFTON-Samuel Dublo, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship; Amber Samples, Distinguished Scholars Award;

GRANITE CITY-Lillian Theilemann, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship;

GREENFIELD-Samuel Walker, L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship;

HAMBURG-Savannah Alexander, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship, Alton Godfrey Rotary Club—William E. Moyer Vocational Arts & Sciences Scholarship, & The Robert R. & Verna F. Werts Scholarship;

HARDIN-Nick Baalman, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship;

JERSEYVILLE-Jackson Pranger, L&C Board of Trustees Transfer Scholarship; Jayda Bodenbach, L&C Theodore S. Chapman Memorial Scholarship; Carly Daniels, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship & The Jane K. Bruker Memorial Scholarship for Nursing; Whitney Higuera, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship & Marlene Barach Scholarship for Women; Stetson Isringhausen, Golden Eagle Scholars Award; Hunter Roach, The Robert McClellan Sustainability Scholarship; Garret Smith, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship; Alex Thomeczek, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship;

KANE-Andrew Platto, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship; Chloe Phipps, The Lawrence F. and Ellen Jane Gallo Endowed Scholarship;

MASCOUTAH- Sidney Ellsworth, Trish Tolle Scholarship for OTA Students;

MORO-Megan Love, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship; Connor McRae, Phillips 66 Minority Scholarship; Kaydence Saboff, Golden Eagle Scholars Award; Drayden Wallendorf, L&C Board of Trustees Career Scholarship & The Talley Broadcasting Corporation Scholarship;

OAKLAND, TN- Lydia Griffin, Olin Minority Scholarship;

PIASA- Anna Fink, The Dr. S. Kalyanaraman Scholarship;

ROCKBRIDGE- Janan Klaffer, The Roberts Motors Endowed Scholarship;

ROODHOUSE- Justin Chapman, Distinguished Scholars Award;

ROSHARON, TX- Kier Walker, Phillips 66 PTEC Minority Scholarship;

ROXANA-Dylan Rushing, Lewis and Clark Community College Alumni Association Scholarship; Allyssa Walker, Charles “Bud” and Carmen Puckett Memorial Scholarship;

SHIPMAN-Kierston Kahl, Edna Sawyer Memorial Scholarship; Tyson Kahl, Golden Eagle Scholars Award; Kylie Kasarda, L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship; Kathryn Mueller, Distinguished Scholars Award;

STAUNTON-Nicole Narup, Zonta Club of Alton-Wood River Scholarship & Monticello College Foundation and Alumnae Endowed Scholarship;

WHITE HALL-Jacob Haskell, L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship; Martha Martinez, Golden Eagle Scholars Award; Garrett Newingham, Officer Tyler Timmins Endowed Memorial Scholarship, Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation Distinguished Scholars Award, & Trooper Kyle Deatherage Scholarship; Taylor Gilmore, L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship;

WOOD RIVER-Hanah Ball, Phillips 66 PTEC Minority Scholarship; Cace Bowles, Brad, Kyra, Kris, and Karey Lakin Scholarship for students at Roxana and East Alton/Wood River High Schools; Kim Bruns, Judy Retzer Memorial Scholarship; Launa Crank, L&C Valedictorian/Salutatorian Scholarship & Postlewait-Brunjes Scholarship of the Alton Area BPW; Kathryn Pelot, Distinguished Scholars Award; Madison Flannery, T.S. Chapman Endowed Memorial Scholarship

For more information on scholarships at Lewis and Clark, visit www.lc.edu/scholarships. Contact Scholarship Program Coordinator, Cora Gray, at cogray@lc.edu or L&C Financial Aid at (618) 468-2223.

