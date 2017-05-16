GODFREY – Brooke Hustedde recently signed a letter of intent to play volleyball for Marian University in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Hustedde, of Trenton, Illinois, is finishing her sophomore year at Lewis and Clark Community College, where she played two years as an outside hitter on the Trailblazers volleyball team.

Trailblazers Head Volleyball Coach Johnna Kinney said Hustedde has a lot to offer the Marian Knights.

“Brooke is an outstanding player. She will be a great fit,” Kinney said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Knights Head Volleyball Coach Ashlee Pritchard said she is looking forward to adding Hustedde to the roster.

“We are very excited to have Brooke join our volleyball family,” Pritchard said. “From the first time I talked with her, we knew that she would make an excellent addition to our team and this was without even seeing her play.”

“Brooke is a very smart player that has so much potential to become even better. She has the competitive drive that will make a large impact in our program.”

As a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA,) the Knights are part of the Crossroads League and compete with universities in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.

For more information about Trailblazers athletics call (618) 468-6200 or visit www.lc.edu/athletics.

More like this: