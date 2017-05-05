GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning (CCL) division is offering a workshop for those seeking information on long-term care (LTC) coverage and estate planning.

This informative workshop designed for those over the age of 40, who want to find out if LTC coverage could be beneficial for them to own later in life and what type of coverage would be both adequate and affordable. The workshop will also cover the basics of Medicaid, irrevocable trusts and other important estate planning considerations.

“We find that the fear about the potential need for long-term care is one of the biggest concerns for retirees and pre-retirees today,” said Joe Allaria, who will lead the workshop. “I believe there is a huge competence gap around these issues, including Medicaid, trust planning, long-term care insurance and gifting/legacy planning strategies. People often think they have their estate setup to pass to their beneficiaries in the way they wish, but we often see critical mistakes where these individuals are trying to do what’s best for their families, but they end up making things worse. This class will help people avoid these types of mistakes.”

The offering, “LTC + Estate Planning,” will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at L&C’s N.O. Nelson Campus, which is located at 600 Troy Rd., Edwardsville. The workshop costs $15, and the registration deadline is May 8.

“Our goal with these types of workshops is to educate the community about the issues and help them make informed decisions for their future,” said CCL Assistant Director Katie Haas. “By partnering with excellent instructors like Joe Allaria, we hope participants will find value in the experience.”

To register, visit www.lc.edu/CCL or call Haas at (618) 468-5701.

