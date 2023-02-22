Lewis & Clark Seeking New Board Member - Accepting Letters Of Interest Now Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Board of Trustees will vote on a new board member at its regular board meeting on March 14 to replace former Trustee Charles Hanfelder. Anyone who may be interested in being considered to serve on the Board is welcome to submit a letter of interest for consideration to board@lc.edu. Article continues after sponsor message More information on the Board of Trustees can be found at www.lc.edu/BOT. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending