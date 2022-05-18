ALTON - Take in the breathtaking views from 150-feet high at the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Tower Dr., Hartford, which re-opens for the season Thursday, May 19.

The Tower will be open to the public Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guided tours are available every 30 minutes from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Tower will be open from May 19 through Oct. 30. It will reopen again for Eagle Season 2023 in January and February.

The Confluence Tower is operating under a partnership between the Village of Hartford and the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau.

“The Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower is a popular attraction for the Village of Hartford and it really welcomes people to the first part of the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway. We look forward to welcoming visitors back to Hartford and the Tower,” Hartford Mayor Bill Robertson said.

The Confluence Tower was built to commemorate the bicentennial celebration of the historic Lewis & Clark Expedition that took place over 200 years ago. The Village of Hartford purchased the tower site in 2002. By May 14, 2010, the Tower was opened for business.

Visitors take an elevator to three different platforms set at 50 feet, 100 feet, and 150 feet above ground. The first level tells the story of Hartford as an emerging industrial community located along the Mississippi River. The second level highlights the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway and the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers. The third level provides a stunning panorama of the rivers and the Mississippi River Basin. Views include downtown St. Louis to the south and Alton and the Clark Bridge to the north.

“The Confluence Tower really showcases the scenic beauty of the Great Rivers & Routes region,” says Cory Jobe, President, and CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. “From views of the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers to sights of downtown St. Louis and beyond, the Tower is a great place to experience the history and beauty of the region.”

The Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower celebrates the place where the two explorers launched their expedition to map out the western United States.

Located along the 18.7-mile Confluence Bike Trail, the Tower is a convenient stop for bicyclists and hikers traveling from Granite City to Alton.

The Confluence Tower is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tours are $6 for adults and children when purchased at the Tower. Tickets are also available on RiversandRoutes.com: https://www.riversandroutes.com/things-to-do/buy-tickets/

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is a certified Destination Marketing Organization serving Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Montgomery, and Greene counties. The bureau is dedicated to educating visitors about the region by providing information regarding the area’s history, unique landmarks, recreational opportunities, leisure attractions, special events, and scenic marvels.

