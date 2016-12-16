Levi Matthew Davis
December 16, 2016 11:45 AM
Name: Levi Matthew Davis
Parents: Jessica Johnson and Grady Davis of Shipman
Birth weight: 7 lbs 0 oz
Time : 9:05 PM
Date: November 22, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Grandparents: Brad Johnson, Alton; Amanda Whyers, Elsah;
Charlotte & Jerry Davis, Shipman
Great Grandparents: Barb Johnson, Alton; Marian Woods, Alton;
Betty & Jerry Davis, Bethalto; Lavada Nored & Mike Hardin, Godfrey
