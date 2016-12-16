Name: Levi Matthew Davis

Parents:  Jessica Johnson and Grady Davis of Shipman

Birth weight:  7 lbs 0 oz

Time :  9:05 PM

Date:  November 22, 2016

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Grandparents: Brad Johnson, Alton; Amanda Whyers, Elsah;

Charlotte & Jerry Davis, Shipman

Great Grandparents: Barb Johnson, Alton; Marian Woods, Alton;

Betty & Jerry Davis, Bethalto; Lavada Nored & Mike Hardin, Godfrey

