Letter To The Editor:

The proposed Delmar Roundabouts, with a projection of traffic disruption for up to 4 years, is unacceptable. The project will actually solve nothing.

If you have objections send them to:

mayor@godfreyil.org, mchuny@charter.net,weber@godfreyil.org, ballen@godfreyil.org, vwb1221@gmail.com, swoodman@godfreyil.org, rlauschke@godfreyil.org, elik@ilhousegop.org, repcddavidsmeyer@gmail.com

Irene Hass

