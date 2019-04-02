We need good trustees in the Village of Godfrey and, for the most part, we have that. But there is one who stands out in my mind as I have watched her work with her fellow trustees and gain the trust of the mayor sufficiently to earn her the position of Mayor Pro-Tem. Of course I’m talking about Karen McAtee. She is a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother as well as a retiree from the banking industry. Currently she is working part time as Comptroller for a local church. She has been a volunteer in the community.

Her work and volunteer experience make her uniquely equipped to deal with fiscal accountability and responsibility. Karen has worked very hard to help the village sell the sewer system to a company better equipped to serve us and also to combine the Township and Village into one government entity. Both of these things will save the village in so many ways. She also has a keen interest in improving the quality of life in the village by lighting the ball fields in our parks and adding sidewalks to connect subdivisions with shopping, as money becomes available. Karen is championing Godfrey as a great place to raise a family and a peaceful place to retire.

I ask you to vote for Karen McAtee for Trustee of Godfrey. We can’t afford to lose this champion of the village!

Martha Morse

