I have taught in Wood River-Hartford School District #15 for 35 years with the majority of my time spent at Lewis and Clark Junior High. Kris Tharp was one of my students during my early teaching career. I remember Kris as a very good student who had the ability to motivate others. He always was willing to help and knew that hard work and cooperation were the keys to success. Even then, Kris understood the importance of doing whatever was necessary to make any situation better.

Kris has continued helping others throughout his stellar career in law enforcement, whether it be at the local level in the Madison County Sheriff’s Office or as a Deputy Commander in the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. He has protected lives and property and had a positive impact on many citizens. Kris has dedicated his life to serving his community and ensuring the safety of all individuals.

Kris understands the importance of a quality education and realizes that all students deserve to be on an equal playing field and have opportunities for success. Schools need to provide a safe and supportive learning environment which requires dependable state funding. Kris is dedicated and will do whatever it takes to get things done the right way. He is determined to continue providing the necessary Evidence-Based Funding and Illinois School Capital Needs Grant funding that schools so desperately need.

As his former teacher, I could not be more proud of Kris and what he has accomplished in his life. He has worked hard for everything that he has earned. Life was not always easy for Kris and his family, but he stands as a shining example of what can be possible when a quality public school education is partnered with hard work and dedication.

Kris is always quick to thank those who have invested in him throughout his life, and he understands the importance of investing in others. I know he will never forget where he came from or the values he learned growing up in a small blue-collar town.

I cannot think of another individual who would be more dedicated and more successful in the role of Illinois State Senator. I support Kris Tharp for Illinois State Senator because I know he will do what is necessary to continue protecting the education and safety of all students in Illinois.

Julie Twichell

Educator, Wood River-Hartford School District #15

