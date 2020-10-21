I am running for Madison County State's Attorney because we need a stronger, fairer, and faster justice system. I would be honored by your vote.

Growing up in Alton, I looked up to my dad, a Vietnam combat veteran and a criminal prosecutor. He inspired my path to protect others by serving as an Army JAG prosecutor and as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney, fighting for justice while serving our great nation.

My Army service took me far from my home, but it was the honor of a lifetime.

While a Captain in the JAG Corps, I successfully prosecuted many criminal cases in military and federal courts, including numerous sexual assault and abuse cases.

I also learned leadership and toughness outside of the courtroom. I served with the 10th Mountain Division and earned the Air Assault Badge. I learned how to fight and learned how to lead. I will never forget the lessons and the incredible heroes I served within the Army.

My opponent completely dismisses my service in the Army as "no experience." Sadly, veterans too often have their experience diminished by those who have not served and do not understand. I believe years learning strong leadership skills and serving our nation while prosecuting crimes is precisely the kind of experience our justice system needs.

First, as State's Attorney, I will support our local police. I am proud to have been endorsed by six police Chiefs serving communities throughout Madison Co. They need to be assured that as a community and justice system, we have their backs.

Second, I will shift priorities from plea-bargaining to trials, especially where violent crimes are concerned. I will not accept weak plea-deals, reducing sentences for obviously-guilty defendants for no good reason.

Third, I will protect everyone's constitutional rights and oppose the unconstitutional FOID Card Act in court. My opponent refuses to tell us her stance on the FOID Card when asked. As State's Attorney, I will give strong and clear support for our Constitutional rights.

Fourth, I will give additional focus and support to our wonderful local Veterans. I will bring urgency and leadership from within our justice system to our local efforts to stop the national tragedy of Veteran suicide.

Finally, I will do a top-down review of all policies and procedures to focus on swift and decisive justice. Justice delayed is justice denied. I will model the State's Attorney's office on the leadership and best practices I saw in the Army and working as a federal prosecutor. I am not satisfied with the local status quo.

My wife Eva and I are raising our four children on the same street where I grew

up. Justice is personal for me. If given the honor to serve as your State's Attorney, I will run an accessible and responsive office. We will bring cases to trial swiftly and successfully. We will ensure crimes are prosecuted, justice is served, and the law is equally and fairly applied to all Madison County citizens.



Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates.

